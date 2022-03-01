Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $607.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

