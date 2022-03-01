Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 94,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

