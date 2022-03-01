Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

YANG opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

