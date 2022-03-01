Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,419 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 333,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64.

