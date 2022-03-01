GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $492,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in GoodRx by 65.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $357,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 31.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoodRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

