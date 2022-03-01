Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

