Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after acquiring an additional 924,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,651 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

