Graviocoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,006.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and $1,006.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00252822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.