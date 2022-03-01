Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

GBX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 68.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

