Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $792.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

