Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 12,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 762,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after purchasing an additional 337,586 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $792.81 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.86.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.