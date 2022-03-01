Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.28) price target on the stock.
GFM opened at GBX 84.11 ($1.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.78. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 80.80 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.50 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £146.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.
About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)
