Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

GFM opened at GBX 84.11 ($1.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.78. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 80.80 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.50 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £146.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

