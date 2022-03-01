Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $229.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $181.93. The company had a trading volume of 460,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,339. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $5,212,908 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

