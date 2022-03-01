GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

GRWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

