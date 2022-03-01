Growth DeFi (GRO) Hits One Day Volume of $48,941.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $48,941.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for $13.32 or 0.00030794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00034730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00106190 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

