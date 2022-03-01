Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE TV traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.67. 2,107,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after acquiring an additional 537,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after acquiring an additional 526,551 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after acquiring an additional 437,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

