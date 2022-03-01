Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,400 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,496,000 after buying an additional 309,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after buying an additional 657,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.