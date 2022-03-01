Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

