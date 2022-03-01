Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HSBC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HSBC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in HSBC by 3,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

