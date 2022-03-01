Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DQ opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $118.00.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

