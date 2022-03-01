Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $708,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

