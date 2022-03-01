Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

