Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 127,455 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.