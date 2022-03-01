Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,191 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $151.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

