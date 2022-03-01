Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maximus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MMS opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Maximus Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

