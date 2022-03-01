Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,620 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,620 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $91,617,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $220.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.63 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

