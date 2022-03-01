Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $16,331,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

