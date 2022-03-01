Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

NYSE PSA opened at $355.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.87. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $229.14 and a 1-year high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

