Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $1.13 Million in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 307,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

