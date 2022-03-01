Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $810,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

