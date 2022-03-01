Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (HBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 15th

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Shares of HBB opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $209.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98.
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.
