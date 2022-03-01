Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (HBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 15th

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of HBB opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $209.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

