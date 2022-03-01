Hancock Whitney Co. (HWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

HWC opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 122.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

