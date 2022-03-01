Hancock Whitney Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

HWC stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 201,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

