Handshake (HNS) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Handshake has a total market cap of $93.47 million and $508,812.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,301.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.08 or 0.06796733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00265373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.72 or 0.00784548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00071438 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.43 or 0.00395889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00208024 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 469,877,728 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

