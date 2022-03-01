Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Hanger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE HNGR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 6,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,364. Hanger has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Hanger alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hanger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Hanger (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.