Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Hanger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE HNGR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 6,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,364. Hanger has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
