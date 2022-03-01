Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.26 on April 1st

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,134.50 ($15.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,325.79. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778 ($23.86).

Several equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.64) to GBX 1,205 ($16.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.81) to GBX 1,250 ($16.77) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.69) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.61).

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.64) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($33,346.28).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

