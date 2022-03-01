Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HRGLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2824 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.64) to GBX 1,205 ($16.17) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.72) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.33) to GBX 1,530 ($20.53) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.86) to GBX 1,224 ($16.42) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,093.40.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

