Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 199.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

