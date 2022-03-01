HC Wainwright Lowers Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target to $10.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

