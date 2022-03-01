HC Wainwright Lowers DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $58.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $149,306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after buying an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

