Hcm Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

Hcm Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hcm Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Hcm Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HCMAU stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Hcm Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.02.

