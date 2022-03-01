HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $66.52

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.52, but opened at $61.50. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 8,864 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

