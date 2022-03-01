Head-To-Head Analysis: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) versus Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Paragon 28’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.82 $2.09 billion $5.78 46.93 Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon 28.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65% Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and and Paragon 28, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 4 1 0 2.20 Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus price target of $281.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Paragon 28 has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.78%. Given Paragon 28’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Paragon 28 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via its Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

