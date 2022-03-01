Head-To-Head Comparison: Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) & China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) and China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta 0.34% 0.59% 0.24% China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Konica Minolta pays out 308.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Mengniu Dairy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.26 -$137.39 million $0.12 70.32 China Mengniu Dairy $11.02 billion 2.34 $510.78 million N/A N/A

China Mengniu Dairy has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta.

Volatility and Risk

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Konica Minolta (Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others. The Office Business segment manufactures and sells multi-functional peripherals. The Professional Print Business deals with the manufacture and sale of digital printing systems and related consumables. The Healthcare segment manufactures and sells consumables and equipment for healthcare systems. The Industrial Business segment manufactures and sells electronic materials (TAC films), optical products (pick-up lenses etc.), and measuring instruments for industrial and healthcare applications. The Others segment includes operations covered by its subsidiaries. The company was founded in December 22, 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Mengniu Dairy (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment manufactures and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also offers organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

