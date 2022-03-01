Head-To-Head Survey: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) vs. Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nephros and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55

Nephros currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 172.26%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $44.35, suggesting a potential upside of 410.38%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Nephros.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.74% -25.68% -21.91% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.85% 6.73% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.40 million 4.46 -$4.77 million ($0.41) -11.05 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.44 $1.95 billion $0.97 8.96

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Nephros on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.