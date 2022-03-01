HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $754 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.50 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

