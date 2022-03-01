Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Susan (Sue) Clayton Buys 14,000 Shares

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 14,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £58,100 ($77,955.19).

LON HLCL opened at GBX 421 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 445.36. Helical plc has a 1 year low of GBX 363.50 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.88). The company has a market cap of £514.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.98) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 520 ($6.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

