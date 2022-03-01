Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.32 Million

Analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will post $202.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.66 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $853.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $915.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $933.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

