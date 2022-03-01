HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($55.06) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €87.91 ($98.78).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €48.88 ($54.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is €57.44 and its 200 day moving average is €74.94.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

