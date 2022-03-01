Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 179.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,165. The company has a market capitalization of $584.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

